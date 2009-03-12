How to Remove Melted Lip Balm From Clothes

Step 1: Check for Lip Balm

Inspect the clothing for other lip balm spots after you've found one; there may be more than one problem area. Check the reverse side of the fabric as bits of wax may have gathered in an inconspicuous area. Carefully inspect everything that was in the laundry along with the lip balm, as it may have made a mess on other items as well. Check the insides of pockets that may have held the lip balm as it went into the laundry; there may be another waxy mess to handle.