The Advantages of a Washing Machine

Some apartments and homes have dedicated laundry rooms with a washer and dryer or a set in the basement. While some consider a washer and dryer a luxury, others view them a necessity. If you do not have a set in your home directly, you can also visit a laundromat. The alternative to using a washer is hand washing.

Time

A washing machine is a huge time saver over hand washing. You do not have to sit and monitor the washing process. You can load your clothes in the machine, start the cycle and walk away. You can carry out another task and then return to your machine to hang clothes to dry or put them in the dryer.

Effort

A washing machine eliminates the effort needed to wash clothes. You start the cycle and throw your clothes and detergent in. With hand washing, you must use physical effort to get the clothes clean and scrub vigorously to remove stains. A washer allows you to pretreat stains with some detergent and then throw the clothes in the machine to let the agitator do all the work for you.

Size

Washing machines are available in a range of sizes, from the portable apartment-size models that fit in the kitchen on wheels and hook to a sink to the models that go in the basement or laundry room and hook directly to a water line. Different sizes allow you to fill them to the top with clothing or load larger items such as sheets and large comforters.

Cycles

Washing machines have different cycles to use depending on your garments. You can use a heavy cycle for larger loads or heavily soiled items or a delicate cycle and dedicated garment bag for your delicates, such as bras and panties. Using the right cycle protects your items from damage during agitation.