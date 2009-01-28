If you choose to put a cover on your Tempur-Pedic mattress, the manufacturer recommends using one specifically made by Tempur-Pedic. Other mattress covers are made differently, and their design may create a layer between you and the mattress that prevents the mattress from properly conforming to you. When it's time to clean this special mattress cover, you can remove it and toss it in the washing machine. There are, however, a few important care instructions you should know first.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Mattress Cover Don'ts

When cleaning a Tempur-Pedic mattress cover, always use a mild laundry detergent. Avoid bleach, chlorine-based cleaners, and other harsh chemicals that can damage the mattress cover. You'll also want to avoid exposing the mattress cover to heat or hot water.

Advertisement

Some people have a Tempur-Pedic mattress topper that lays over an existing mattress to soften it a bit. Like mattresses, these have a cover. You can remove and wash the cover, but never get the Tempur-Pedic material itself wet.

Tempur-Pedic mattresses are thick, which makes their covers bulky and oversized. You may be able to fit a twin mattress cover in your washing machine at home, but larger covers may be a tight squeeze. If so, consider taking your mattress cover to the laundromat where larger washers and dryers are available.

Advertisement

How to Wash a Tempur-Pedic Mattress Cover

Step 1: Remove and Wash the Mattress Cover Removing your mattress cover is a simple matter of unzipping it and pulling it off the bed. When you do, there will still be a piece of fabric attached to the bottom of the mattress. Leave this alone — this is a nonslip patch to keep the mattress from sliding on the bed frame. It isn't meant to be removed. Advertisement Unzip the mattress cover and pull it off the bed. Work carefully so the cover doesn't catch on a metal bed frame or any of the bolts holding the bed frame together. If it does, untangle it gently so as not to rip the cover. Check the tag on the mattress cover and confirm that machine washing is safe. If you prefer, you can wash the mattress cover by hand.

Set your washing machine temperature to cold. If your machine has a special setting for bulky items, select it. This cycle will use a bit more water to help make sure all of the mattress cover is thoroughly washed and rinsed.

Throw the mattress cover in the washing machine along with a mild detergent and then turn the machine on. Advertisement Step 2: Dry and Reinstall the Cover When drying your mattress cover, make sure you allow it ample time to dry completely. Tempur-Pedic mattress material doesn't take kindly to being wet, so you don't want to put the mattress cover back on while it's still damp. A wet cover also creates a mold and mildew risk. Advertisement Set your dryer to its lowest heat setting, or, if possible, set the dryer to no heat. If your setting options are limited, or if your dryer tends to run on the hotter side, hang the mattress cover outside on a clothesline to air-dry instead. Put the dry mattress cover back on the mattress and zip it closed. Never tug roughly at the mattress cover. If the zipper isn't lining up well, gently shift the cover as needed.