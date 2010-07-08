How to Clean a Tempur-Pedic Foam Mattress

Cleaning a Tempur-Pedic mattress the right way is crucial. After all, a Tempur-Pedic mattress is a pricey (and oh-so-worth-it) investment, so you want to ensure that you are taking proper care of it. Regular maintenance and washing as well as knowing the best methods for spot cleaning will help prolong your mattress's life span. Read on to find out how best to clean and care for your mattress so that you are able to use it for years to come.

Remove and Wash the Cover

If you have a Tempur-Pedic Cloud full size or any other type of Tempur-Pedic mattress, rest assured that cleaning it is a simple, straightforward process. That said, it is crucial to wash your mattress correctly or else you risk damaging it. Most Tempur-Pedic mattresses have removable covers. The cover is the part of the mattress that you wash. On the off chance that it doesn't, use the upholstery attachment on your vacuum to pick up dust and debris.

Regarding how to wash a Tempur-Pedic mattress cover, it is recommended that you use a cold temperature setting. Then it is best to air-dry the cover if possible, as overdrying it will cause the cover to deteriorate quicker. Never use harsh stain removers or similar products on your mattress cover. Stick to washing it just a couple times a year because any more than this will loosen the fibers.

Clean Up Spills and Stains Correctly

You should never get your Tempur-Pedic mattress wet, but accidents happen, of course. If you spill a liquid on your mattress, remove the cover and soak up as much of the liquid as possible with clean, dry towels. Press down firmly on the towels to absorb the moisture. Once you have removed all the excess moisture, let the mattress air-dry while you wash the cover.

If this method doesn't remove mattress stains, you can try using a DIY cleaning solution to take care of the stain or spill. Baking soda is a great tool for removing pesky stains and odors. Sprinkle baking soda over the stain and let it sit for at least an hour if not more. Then vacuum it up completely.

Another option is to mix 1 teaspoon of dish soap or mild detergent with 1 cup of warm water in a bucket and then use this mixture to tackle the stain. Let the soap and water solution sit for at least 10 minutes before scrubbing. Repeat as needed until the stain is gone.