It's easy to walk away from a mess of crumpled sheets and covers in the morning, returning only when it's time to go to bed again, and it's easy to form the habit of doing this on a regular basis. On the other hand, you'll have a satisfying sense that the day has started out with things in order when you take the time to make your bed. It's easy, and making a bed that includes a mattress topper is a breeze.
Use Suitable Sheets
A mattress topper lies on top of the mattress and is covered by the fitted sheet. Topper thicknesses range from 2 to 5 inches, so you'll need to add that dimension to the height of your mattress and then make sure your fitted sheets have pockets deep enough to handle the height of what they need to cover. Once you've resolved the sheet issue, follow some simple steps to create a beautiful bed.
How to Make a Bed With a Mattress Topper
Step 1: Secure the Mattress Topper
Unroll your topper and place it atop your mattress, making sure the corners of the topper line up with the mattress corners. Some mattress toppers have viscoelastic bottoms to prevent them from shifting around on your mattress. Others have corner anchor bands, which are straps that pull down over and tuck under the corners of your mattress for a secure fit.
Step 2: Add a Mattress Protector
Using a mattress protector is optional, but they're great for keeping your mattress and topper clean, protecting them from spills and stains and keeping out allergens. Simply pull it down over each corner of your mattress and topper as you would a fitted sheet.
Step 3: Put on Your Fitted Sheet
Add your fitted sheet, first securing the corner that's the hardest to reach. Pull the sheet down over the remaining corners and make sure a corner didn't pop off the mattress and topper while you were tugging at the others. Check that each sheet corner lines up with its corner of the mattress and topper.
Step 4: Top With a Flat Sheet
Some choose not to use flat sheets, while others prefer them. If you're using one, lay it across the mattress, centering it so the sides fall down evenly. Pull the top edge up to meet the top edge of the mattress. Tuck the bottom of the flat sheet under the mattress at the bottom edge of the bed.
Step 5: Add the Finishing Touches
The best part of making a bed is when you add your chosen bedspread, duvet, or comforter. Line it up so it falls evenly all around and then arrange any pillows you have at the head of the bed in a decorative configuration that's pleasing to you.
Benefits of Mattress Toppers
Mattress toppers can offer several benefits:
- They add extra comfort to your mattress. Unlike a thin mattress pad that simply adds a bit of softness, a thick topper can make a firm mattress softer or be firm enough to add support when your mattress is too soft.
- They give more years of life to a new mattress and extra time when your mattress wears out before you're ready to invest in a replacement.
- They provide support for those who suffer from structural issues, such as back problems.
- They can help improve the thin mattresses provided with college dorm-room beds.