How to Make a Bed With a Mattress Topper

It's easy to walk away from a mess of crumpled sheets and covers in the morning, returning only when it's time to go to bed again, and it's easy to form the habit of doing this on a regular basis. On the other hand, you'll have a satisfying sense that the day has started out with things in order when you take the time to make your bed. It's easy, and making a bed that includes a mattress topper is a breeze.