Can You Put a Mattress Protector in the Dryer?

You probably (hopefully) already wash your bedding on a regular basis, but what about your mattress protector? Whether you have an AllerEase mattress protector or any other type of mattress cover, it's important to wash and dry it properly to stave off bacterial growth. To dry your mattress protector, you can either stick it in the dryer on tumble dry or allow it to air-dry. Learn the best practices for washing and drying your mattress cover so that you don't accidentally damage it during the cleaning process.

How to Wash Your Mattress Protector

Even the highest-quality mattress toppers won't last if you don't wash and dry them correctly. However, note that every mattress cover has its own care instructions, so you should always check the label first and follow the instructions you see there. Some covers are machine washable, but with others, this could lead to shrinkage. In the latter case, you can simply wash the cover by hand using mild detergent and water.

If your mattress cover is machine washable (and you have checked the label for how to wash it), you should wash it in cold water with a mild detergent that doesn't contain softener. Avoid adding chlorine or bleach. Wash the cover on a delicate cycle. Then, once it's through the first cycle, add another rinse cycle to get rid of any soapy residue.

Word to the wise: Don't skip the second cycle. Washing your mattress cover on a second rinse cycle is important because if there is still detergent on the cover, it could lead to mold and mildew growth. Leftover detergent could also irritate your skin while you sleep.

How to Dry Your Mattress Protector

Getting your mattress protector bone dry before you sleep on it again is a critical part of the process to avoid mold and mildew. Always be sure to check the care instructions on your mattress protector before drying it because every cover is different.

The best way to dry your mattress cover is to let it air-dry if possible. This will help prolong the life span of your cover, keeping it in prime shape for longer. If you don't have the time or space to do this, though, you may be able to machine dry the cover. Just ensure that it's on the lowest heat and tumble setting possible. Also, keep in mind that you should never iron your mattress cover, as this could damage the lining.