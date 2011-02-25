How to Troubleshoot a Honeywell Zone Valve

Honeywell zone valves offer the flexibility to regulate temperature in a home serviced by a hydronic heating system . A thermostat mounted in each desired location controls a specific Honeywell zone valve. When the thermostat calls for heat, the zone valves opens and turns on the water circulating pump to allow water flow to the area. At the same time, the zone valve sends a signal to the boiler and starts the burners. Warm water will only flow to the zone or zones indicated by individual thermostat. Multiple thermostats can control multiple zone valves, each one operating independently of one another.

Honeywell zone valves are composed of two main components. The brass valve body, which is soldered into the water lines, and contains the mechanical moving parts of the zone valve. The valve head contains the electrical components and the wiring terminals. The valve head can be removed and replaced independently of the valve body. If your repair requires only the valve head be replaced, you can put the valve body in place and snap a new head on to the old valve body. Not having to replace the valve body means not having to solder pipes, drain the boiler and purge air back out of the lines.