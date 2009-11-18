How to Adjust a Moen Shower

Step 1: Examine Pressure Balancing Valves

Examine the water pressure balancing valves. Water pressure ranges are factory set within a balancing spool. Minor adjustments are necessary if any foreign material clogs up the water line. Evidence of this would show as only a trickle of water coming from the shower faucet or the availability of only hot or only cold water. If minor adjustments for pressure do not solve the problem, the valve will need to be replaced.