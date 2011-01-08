Why Is My Outdoor Inflatable Not Inflating?

Image Credit: steverts/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Why is my inflatable not inflating? Though it's possible that Santa, the Easter Bunny, or giant Halloween pumpkins could be pretty exhausting from exuding holiday cheer, it's more likely that the inflatable versions of our favorite holiday icons could have air leaks, mechanical trouble, or electrical issues. Here are some reasons your lawn decoration inflatables deflate, how to troubleshoot the situation, and how to get them back into the holiday spirit.

Why Is My Inflatable Not Inflating? Problem Solution Hole or tear Mend the hole with a patch kit, vinyl repair kit, duct tape, or sewing kit Electrical issue Check the electrical connection to ensure it's plugged in and that the timer is correctly set (if applicable); reset GFCI outlet or breaker; check fuse; repair or replace fan motor Jammed blower Ensure the fan intake is free from obstructions

Air Leaks

If the pump works properly but the inflatable won't inflate, look for areas where air could be leaking. Start by checking whether all zippers connecting each section are fully zippered and whether all sections of material are arranged as they should be.

With the inflation blower motor running, feel for leaks along seams and look for apparent tears and rips. An air leak often won't be easily detected by sight or feel. If that's the case, simply create a soapy water solution. Apply the solution all over the inflatable's surface with a spray bottle. Bubbles will form precisely where the leak is located. Keep in mind that there may be more than one air leak.

How to Repair an Air Leak in an Inflatable Decoration The key to repairing these leaks lies in the material from which the inflatable is constructed. For fabric holiday decorations, use a standard needle and thread, clear packing tape, or a tent repair kit to seal holes, depending on the material. Patch vinyl sections using a vinyl or swimming-pool repair kit. Many of these vinyl patches also work on bounce houses and other play structures, although manufacturers often provide their own repair kits designed to work with their products.

Blown Fuses

Many holiday inflatables rely on a simple electrical fuse to function. If this fuse fails, the fan motor won't work, and the item won't inflate. Check for a fuse box where the cord meets the inflatable. Fuses may also be accessible behind a little sliding door built into the cord plug.You may need a small screwdriver to access the fuses. Pop out the bad fuse by hand and take it to a hardware store for a replacement. If the item has two fuses, one is a spare, so you may be able to get the inflation process moving by swapping the two fuses.

Electrical Issues

Inflatables should be placed as close to the power source as possible and plugged into an outlet with the proper voltage based on the manufacturer's recommendations. If your outdoor inflatable has a GFCI on the plug, try pressing the "Reset" button if the fan doesn't turn on. If the cord is plugged into a GFCI outlet, make sure the outlet hasn't tripped (you can test it by pressing the "Test" button followed by the "Reset" button). Also, confirm that the circuit breaker in the electrical panel (breaker box) that powers the outlet is turned on or hasn't tripped.

If all else fails, the fan motor may have gone bad during its time in storage. In this case, contact the manufacturer about obtaining a replacement motor. In the case of Christmas and other holiday inflatables, you may be able to purchase a cheap new inflatable to harvest the new fan for your old favorites.

The Blower Is Jammed

Your decoration's inflation trouble may be as simple as a restricted or jammed blower. The blower or fan and motor need intake air to blow up the inflatable decoration. Twigs, grass, leaves, soil, carpet, or any number of other items can easily find their way into the fan blades and not allow them to spin freely. If air-intake vents are blocked by grass, leaves, carpet, or any other material, the fan won't be able to take in air and therefore won't inflate the decoration.

To prevent fan blockages, ensure the Christmas inflatable is completely unfolded and flat on a level surface. Check that the fan used for inflation sits on a stable surface.