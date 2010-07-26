How to Paint Fabric Blinds

Image Credit: Aleksandra Zlatkovic/E+/GettyImages

Quality fabric window blinds can be expensive, so you may not want to buy new blinds every time you change your decor. This doesn't mean that you're stuck choosing blinds in boring neutral colors so they'll match everything. Instead, consider painting your fabric blinds so you can reuse them. Fabric paints are readily available and are easy to apply, making it simple to completely revamp your window treatments in an afternoon.

The only caveat is that these paints stick much better to clean blinds than dirty ones. You'll want to thoroughly wash and dry your blinds before you paint them so they look their best when your project is finished. How dirty they are will determine whether you can just vacuum them before you paint or if they need a more thorough washing.

How to Spray-Paint Fabric Blinds

The easiest way to paint fabric blinds is with fabric spray paint. There are many spray paints on the market today that are designed for painting fabric. Using them ensures that the fresh paint on your shades won't dry to a stiff finish that cracks or flakes as you raise and lower the blinds.

Remove the blinds from the window. Open the blinds as far as they will go and lay them flat on the ground. It's best to lay the blinds on a drop cloth. This will protect the floor underneath the blinds or protect the blinds from clinging grass thatch if you're working outside.



Mask off the top of the blinds with tape if you don't want to paint it along with the blinds. If desired, you can also use masking tape to make stripes or other designs on the blinds.



Spray-paint the blinds while holding the paint can the recommended distance from the fabric. Apply a thin coat of paint and let it dry.



Repeat the process of adding thin coats of paint to the blinds until you have the color you want. Remember to spray each layer from multiple angles so that you don't miss any pleats or folds in the blinds.



Allow the blinds to dry thoroughly and then rehang them.



How to Brush or Roller-Paint Fabric Blinds

If you wish to use a brush or a roller on your blinds, you'll need to concern yourself with both the type of blinds and your technique. You can use a roller on flat roller blinds and similar configurations, but a brush works much better on pleated blinds. If you use a brush, you'll need to work it in multiple directions to thoroughly cover the fabric.

Take down your blinds and spread them over a clean work surface. As is true with the spray-paint method, you'll want to protect both your floor and the blinds depending on where you are working.



Choose a paint color in either chalk paint or acrylic paint in a matte or satin finish. If you are working with chalk paint, dilute the paint by combining it in a 50/50 mix of paint and water. Otherwise, it may dry too thick and crack when you move the blinds.



Paint the blinds with a small paint roller. Make sure you do several thin coats and consider rolling each coat in opposite directions for a smooth finish. If you are painting the blinds with a brush, work the brush in several different directions as you work to get maximum coverage. Finish each coat by painting in one direction across the whole set.



Repeat the process as many times as needed to get the desired color and coverage. You will need several coats of paint, especially if you are working with diluted milk paint, as the fabric will absorb the paint as you work.



Apply two thin coats of soft wax if you've used chalk paint. Brush each coat of wax on the blinds and then smooth it with a lint-free rag.



Allow the blinds to dry thoroughly and then rehang them.