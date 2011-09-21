How to Remove Varnish and Paint From a Wooden Banister

People make strange home decor decisions, like hanging loud wallpaper in a bedroom, laying carpet in moist places where it doesn't belong, and painting over vintage hardwood banisters. It's far easier to repaper the bedroom or remove moldy carpeting than it is to restore a banister, however, so if that's what you're about to do, get ready to put in a considerable amount of time and effort.

Getting old paint and varnish off a banister is a multistep procedure because the contours of the wood turnings won't allow you to do the job by scraping alone. You'll probably need to use a chemical stripper or heat gun to remove the bulk of the finish and sand off the rest. However, a third intermediate step can make the sanding part easier and produce better final results, and that's to use a strong solvent and abrasive pad to remove the residue left by the stripper. If you opt for this step, get out your respirator and open the windows because you're in for a smelly time.