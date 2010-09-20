How to Clean Paper Art Prints

Step 2

Remove pieces of tape carefully. Collector's Guide points out that the action of the sticky tape on the print will vary from one art print to another depending on the paper used, the medium used, the length of time the tape has been on the paper, the degree to which it enters the image plane, the method in which the image has been framed and the environment in which it is kept. Tape can be removed by carefully cutting it off with a scalpel, lifting it off with steam or heat, softening the glue bond with application of specific solvents or, in some cases, rolled off with a soft eraser. In other cases, the tape is better left on the surface, particularly if it has bonded with the ink.