How to Frame a Magazine

Whether you have a limited or collector's edition of a magazine that you want to display or you've found a magazine with an attractive or artistic cover that's worth exhibiting, there might come a time in your life when you need to frame a whole magazine. Sure, you could cut off the cover and just frame that single page, but it's not always a good idea to do that, especially if you have a valuable or otherwise special-edition magazine that should be preserved in its entirety. Professional framing looks great but can be expensive. Luckily, framing a magazine is pretty easy to do yourself, and it's not so different from framing a print or a photograph.