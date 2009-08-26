Should You Use Foil in a Gas Grill?

Image Credit: mirror-images/iStock/GettyImages

There is nothing at all wrong with using aluminum foil in a gas grill. In fact, there are many wonderful ways to use foil in your grill in terms of both cleaning and cooking techniques. That being said, there are a few cleaning methods that should absolutely be avoided, as they can damage the grill and create dangerous fire hazards.

Unsafe Grill-Cleaning Methods

One method of cleaning grills involves wrapping aluminum foil around the grates of a grill, turning the heat to high, and letting it sit that way for a while so the food on the grates gets superheated and turns to ash. While it's a great idea in theory, doing this restricts the airflow inside the grill, which can dramatically overheat the internal components, causing serious damage to the grill and possibly even resulting in an explosion.

Another common cleaning tip suggests lining the bottom tray with aluminum foil so it can be easily removed and thrown away. Unfortunately, gas grills are designed so the bottom tray can catch and drain dripping grease since grease is highly flammable. When creases and bumps in foil create barriers and prevent the proper drainage of grease, it can result in grease buildup, dramatically increasing the likelihood of flareups and fires.

How to Clean a Grill Safely

Aluminum foil can be used to clean a grill in a safe manner. Start by heating your grill and then ball up some aluminum foil that's big enough that it can't fall between the grates. Use a pair of tongs to scrape the gunk off the grates. Avoid touching the grill or foil with your hands, as they will be hot.

Foil for Grill Cooking

While you shouldn't cover your entire grill with foil while cooking, you can safely place food covered in foil on the grill as long as there is still sufficient airflow around the grates. It's a particularly good idea to use foil to bundle items that are small enough to fall between the grates. Wrapping flaky foods, like fish, can also help stop it from crumbling into pieces and falling into the flames.

Another good use for aluminum foil is to make a "Texas crutch" to help trap moisture in slow-cooked meats. Start by creating a boat with two or three sheets of foil. Fill the bottom of the boat with a little liquid, like water, apple cider, or beer. Place your meat in the boat and carefully wrap it, ensuring no bones break through the top tent. Gently lift up a side of the tent and check the meat's temperature every 30 minutes or so until the meat approaches the ideal internal temperature. Then remove the meat and cook it directly on the grill grates until the outside reaches a perfect exterior texture.

Creating a Foil Smokebox

Another good use for foil in a gas grill is to create a smokebox for wood chips. Because the foil protects the chips from excessive temperatures, you don't need to soak the wood chips first. Simply wrap the chips tightly in foil and add a small hole in the top for the smoke so it can season your meat. Set the grill at a temperature around 225 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. The chips should start smoking within 10 minutes and keep adding smoky flavor for about 20 to 30 minutes depending on the size of the packet.