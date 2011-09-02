Deep, luxurious garden tubs add a soothing touch to your bathroom, but the standard size of a garden tub can make it a tight fit in some bathrooms. The extra space in a garden tub makes your baths more comfortable, but not all garden tubs are created equal. They come in a wide range of shapes and sizes, which can make it easier to find one that fits your space.

What Is a Garden Tub?

Garden tubs are wider, deeper, longer, and generally more attractive than regular bathtubs. A garden tub isn't only bigger — it is also designed with beautiful features and shapes, from thick porcelain pedestal tubs to triangular-shaped tubs with waterfall features.

The term stems from tubs created in 18th-century Europe, when wealthy bathers preferred to lounge in warm bathwater in large tubs nestled in their rolling manicured grounds. The wide tubs found their way indoors in wealthy homes by the 19th century, and their popularity has continued to gain steam. Other names for a garden tub include soaking tub, free-standing tub, and oval tub.

Standard Tub Size

Generally speaking, a basic garden tub is 24 inches deep and 60 inches long with a width of 42 inches. They can reach up to 70 inches long or more and have a depth of about 40 inches. The standard tub size is usually not more than 30 inches across and around 50 to 60 inches long. The standard tub depth is generally 14 to 20 inches.

Shapes of Garden Tubs

Because the garden tub can be free-standing, manufacturers have taken liberties with the design. They broke out of the standard tub size and shape to create curves, steps, and waves to make the garden tub truly stand out in a bathroom. A well-designed garden tub raises the aesthetics of the room as well as the comfort of the bathers.

Garden Tub Materials

Depending on your preference and style concerns, garden tubs come in a wide variety of materials. Generally, garden tubs are molded in enameled cast iron. This is preferred for its heat retention, clean look, and ease of washing.

A less expensive but still stylish choice is the acrylic garden tub. The acrylic tub material allows for dips and swirls in the design of the garden tub. While it will have a more unique look compared to a cast-iron model, acrylic can scratch and is harder to keep clean over time. It also doesn't hold heat as long or as well as cast iron.

Benefits of a Garden Tub

A garden tub allows you to truly get in a good soak. There is no need to worry about knees sticking up above the bubble line or feet reaching out over the edge. Being fully immersed in a pool of herbal-infused water can relieve minor muscle aches, treat common skin ailments, and provide relief for sinus issues.

Installing a Garden Tub

The size and depth of a garden tub can make it more challenging to install than a standard tub. Make sure you have plenty of space to safely get in and out of the deeper garden tub.

Some models are jetted tubs with jets all around the tub. These require a pump unit that may or may not fit in the garden tub depending on its design. If you have a sleek garden tub, a pump unit may need to be placed within 5 feet from the tub in order for it to work properly. It can be hidden in a closet or cabinet.

Mobile Home Garden Tub Considerations

There are two reasons to stick with buying a garden tub built for a mobile home: size and plumbing. A mobile home's plumbing is different from a brick-and-mortar home's plumbing. The bathtub size in a mobile home is usually 54 inches by 27 inches. Bathtubs bought at home improvement stores are typically 60 inches by 32 inches. Look for bathtubs that are specifically built for mobile homes.