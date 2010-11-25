How to Start a Honda Lawnmower

There are a variety of lawn mowers on the market to meet different needs for people who want a well-manicured yard or front lawn. Honda, in particular, makes several energy-efficient lawn mowers for eco-friendly gardeners and has a two-blade design that makes cutting grass and cleaning up afterwards a lot easier. They're ideal for anyone who wants a straightforward lawn mower that isn't going to take up a ton of money by using up a lot of gas.

There are two main types of Honda lawn mowers on the market: push or self-propel. All of their mowers have some useful features, such as the 4-in-1 versamow system that shreds leaves and turns the cut grass into mulch. Honda mowers also have a bag that collects all of the cut grass or discharges the mowed grass.

Whether this is the first time you've ever started up a lawnmower, of you're new to the Honda lawnmower line, here's how to manually start and automatically start this brand of lawn tool.

How to Manually Start

If your Honda lawnmower has a manual start, here's the process to get it going:

To get started, release the blade control and drive clutch levers so that the mower doesn't roll away when the engine starts. Then, move the throttle lever to the choke position so that the engine warms up. After that, put your foot on the mower's step deck so that you have some balance while you pull the starter chord. Pull on the starter chord until you feel some resistance, then pull really hard to start the engine. If it doesn't start from one pull, try doing this process several times as hard as you can. Wait a few minutes for the engine to warm up, and then move the throttle away from the choke position. Once that's done, you can set the throttle to slow idle or to fast mow.

How to Automatically Start

If your Honda has an automatic starter, here's a step-by-step breakdown of how to get it going:

In order to get started, release the blade control and the drive clutch levers to prevent the mower from moving. Warm up the engine by moving the throttle lever to the choke position. Then, turn the engine to the start position and hold it there until the engine starts. If that doesn't make the engine come to life, wait a few seconds and then release the switch. Wait a few more seconds, then try again. After it's turned on, wait for the engine to warm up for a few minutes, then move the throttle lever away from the choke position. Next, set it to fast mow or to idle.