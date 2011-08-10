How to Stop Birds From Building Mud Nests on My Porch

Remove swallow nests during winter once the birds have left. These birds are a protected species, and it is illegal to disturb the nest after they lay eggs.

Birds such as cliff swallows, barn swallows and the black-billed magpie build mud nests to lay their eggs. These birds combine mud pellets with grass, bark, hair or feathers to prepare nests. However, nesting swallows can become a nuisance, as they build mud nests around building exteriors, including eaves and porches. Swallows defecate and foul feed in and around their mud nests, staining and damaging exteriors of homes and other buildings. Use exclusion and other deterrent techniques as long-term preventive measures to stop swallows from building mud nests on your porch.