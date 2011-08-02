How to Get Rid of Bird Poop on My Balcony

Image Credit: Olga Donchuk/iStock/GettyImages

Cleaning up bird droppings from your balcony is an important thing to do. Your balcony will look much nicer without the bird droppings, of course. More important, however, bird droppings can carry bacteria that make people sick. This is probably only an issue for the very young, elderly, immunocompromised people, or those with respiratory problems. It's better to err on the side of caution, though, and keep things safe and clean.

Special Balcony Considerations

When removing bird droppings from your deck or patio, a simple spray down with a power washer may be all you need. Your balcony is different in that you'll need to pay attention to what lies below. If you live in an apartment building, for instance, there may be another balcony directly below yours. Your balcony could also overlook a busy city street.

Given these considerations, you will want to make sure you keep any water, debris, or cleaning solutions within the confines of your own space. Work when as few people are around as possible and make sure you keep your bird waste to yourself. If you have other balconies to your left or right, never use a scraper to attack dry bird waste as this creates a dust that could send contaminants airborne to be inhaled by your neighbors.

How to Get Rid of Bird Poop on a Balcony

Step 1: Don Protective Clothing Although the risk of exposure to a dangerous level of bacteria is low unless you're dealing with a very large amount of droppings, it's still best to choose a healthy person for the job. If you are immunocompromised or have respiratory issues, it's best to nominate someone else to clean the balcony for you. Whoever does the work should wear protective gear as a precautionary measure. Advertisement Put on a pair of disposable coveralls, gloves, and disposable shoe covers. Wear a respirator. Step 2: Clean any Patio Furniture Birds can be merciless with their aim and may have done their business on your favorite outdoor chaise. Most outdoor fabrics are pretty forgiving, but birds often eat dark berries that may require a little special treatment when it comes to stain removal. Advertisement Combine 1 tablespoon of dishwashing liquid with 2 cups of cold water. Blot the stain with a clean white cloth soaked in the soapy water. Keep blotting until the stain fades away. Apply a few drops of hydrogen peroxide to the stain if the dish soap isn't working. Do this with an eyedropper so you can control how much hydrogen peroxide you apply and exactly where it goes. Follow the hydrogen peroxide with 1 or 2 drops of ammonia. Rinse the stain with a cloth dampened with cold water and blot the area dry with another clean cloth.

Advertisement Step 3: Wet the Droppings Admittedly, it's easier to scrape away dried bird droppings, but doing so allows the bacteria they contain to become airborne where someone could inhale them. Wetting and even disinfecting the droppings before you disturb them is the safest plan. Mix a solution of 10 parts water to 1 part bleach in a spray bottle. Spray the droppings with the bleach solution until they are thoroughly saturated.

Advertisement Step 4: Remove the Bird Waste Once the bird waste is wet, you can attack it with the removal tool of your choice. You can use a sponge, rag, or an old mop. You will dispose of whatever you use, so be sure you choose a weapon you can part with when you're done cleaning. Make a second cleaning solution by mixing 10 parts water and 1 part bleach in a bucket. Dip a rag, mop, or sponge into the solution and use it to clean away the bird poop stains. If you encounter a stubborn stain, use a plastic scraper to scrape it away and then clean the area again with your sponge or rag. Clean up by disposing of your cleaning rags, sponges, scraper, and any loose bird poop, in a garbage bag. Remove your disposable coveralls, respirator, gloves, and shoe covers and place them in the garbage bag as well. Seal the garbage bag and then double-bag it, placing the first garbage bag within a second.