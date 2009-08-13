How to Prevent Birds From Pooping on Your Fence and Other Surfaces

It's a fact of life that poop happens. But when birds are making it happen on your fence, deck , car, patio , or other property, accepting this idiom gracefully becomes much more difficult. Not only is bird poop (technically called guano) unpleasant to look at, but it also contains uric acid, which can eat through many building materials as well as the paint on your car. Although not an issue for most people, those with weakened immune systems may be prone to contracting illness through the micro-organisms contained in bird guano, which are released when the bird's waste is disturbed.

While you need not worry about occasional fly-by droppings, the potential for damage and illness makes it important to address poop problems when you have a lot of birds on your property or a few problem poopers who have taken up residence. The only way to truly solve the problem is to exclude the birds where you can and try to convince them that they would rather be somewhere else. You can do this, but it will take some tenacity on your part. We may call people "bird brains" when they do something foolish, but birds are actually quite smart. The oft prescribed shiny objects and scary noises don't work for long — eventually the birds figure out that these deterrents are all bark and no bite.