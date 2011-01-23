How to Hang a String Trimmer in a Garage

Image Credit: DonNichols/iStock/GettyImages

Is there a right way and a wrong way to hang a string trimmer when you're storing it? Some gardeners say no, but manufacturers, such as Stihl, have definite recommendations on the matter.

You can always lay your trimmer flat on a shelf, but that isn't a good space-saving option, and to keep down clutter, you'll probably want to hang the tool vertically. That's what Stihl recommends, and the company states that it's best to hang it with the motor at the top and the trimmer head underneath it. This is also the best way to hang corded and cordless trimmers.

Make a DIY String Trimmer Hanger

A typical trimmer shaft has a curve at the base, which is necessary to keep the head facing down while you're working. The best way to hang the trimmer is with the head facing the wall, but that means the hangers have to be fairly long to hold the motor.

Perhaps one of the easiest hangers to make yourself is one formed from a pair of shelf hangers. Attach them to the wall right next to each other, leaving just enough space for the trimmer shaft, and when you rest the motor on the hangers, the head should hang down freely without touching the wall.

As a variation of this design, screw two vertical notched shelf tracks to the wall and snap on a pair of movable shelf supports. If your toolshed has uncovered walls, you can also screw a length of 2x4 lumber to a pair of studs, drive a pair of 6-inch lag screws to support the motor and let the trimmer head hang freely between the wall studs.

Hanging a String Trimmer Long Term

If you're storing your string trimmer over the winter or you're putting it away while you go on an extended vacation, you'll want to make sure it's in a dry area, and you'll want to prepare it so it will be ready to go when you need it. Stihl recommends draining the gas tank before extended storage, but if you can't do that, you should at least add fuel stabilizer to the gas tank to prevent the gas from gumming up the carburetor. An even better idea is to run the trimmer until it runs out of gas and then leave the tank empty. This is also a good strategy for storing your lawn mower or any other gas-powered garden tool.

Before storing a string trimmer, it's a good idea to clean it because old grass tends to form clumps on the trimmer head that are harder to remove when they harden. You might consider removing the string spool and storing it in the house to keep the string flexible. It's also a good idea to inspect the spark plug and replace it if necessary so you won't have to worry about that when it's time to fire up the trimmer again.

Hanging a Corded or Cordless Trimmer

The most important thing to remember when hanging a cordless trimmer, especially if you're going to leave it for several months, is to remove the battery and put it in a dry place. Don't leave it in the charger over the winter because that will shorten the battery life. The main consideration when hanging a corded trimmer is to take up as little space as possible, which usually means hanging it vertically, and since there is no gas tank about which to worry, it doesn't matter whether you suspend it from the motor or from the trimmer head.