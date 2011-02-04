How to Replace the Head on a Stihl String Trimmer

If you own a Stihl string trimmer , you'll have more than one opportunity to change the trimmer head during the tool's service life. You may want to replace the string head with a brush cutter blade to handle some gnarly undergrowth, or you may want to get really serious and install a circular saw blade capable of cutting through large branches and even small tree trunks.

It's also possible that you want to take advantage of a nifty trick used by some landscaping professionals and keep a few pre-wound trimmer heads on hand so you don't have to restring the trimmer in the middle of a job. Whatever the reason for removing the trimmer head, you'll find the job easy to do, and it won't take more than a few minutes, but the procedure does vary slightly according to which cutting head you want to install. Some cutting heads come with extra washers and other parts, so be sure to refer to the instructions for the head you want to install to make sure you have all the parts.