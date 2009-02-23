How to Buy Model Home Furniture

Step 2

Get a membership with the auction company. Auction companies will only invite their members and the homeowners who live in the community where the auction is being held. You may purchase a membership with the auction company to have access to their website and mailing list. Membership fees vary depending on the auction firm, but are generally around $30. Members get advanced notice of upcoming auctions in their area of town. Also, as a member you will be able to view photos of items being auctioned in the model home as well as directions to the auction site.