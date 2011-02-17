How to Soften a Couch Cushion

Perhaps you bought a new couch because you love the way it looks but didn't consider how soft (or not) it is. A great couch is a focal point of your living room, but an uncomfortable couch is all but useless. If you are finding that your couch is uncomfortable because it's too hard, don't despair. There are a few hacks you can try to soften a couch cushion and make it more comfortable.

Give It Time

Fabrics and filling will inevitably be firmer in a new couch and will soften in time. Sit on your couch in various places, turn over the cushions periodically, and shift your body weight around on the cushions. You'll probably find that the couch gets softer and more comfortable naturally with time.

Remove Some Stuffing

This won't be possible for all couch designs, but unzipping the cushions and removing some of the stuffing can help to soften it if the problem is that the cushions are overfilled. Reserve any removed stuffing and keep it in a safe place (like a linen closet) because you might want to add it again later.

Wash Off Any Cleaning Product Residue

If you have an older couch that you've just cleaned with furniture-cleaning products, make sure there's no residue left on the fabric. This can stiffen the fabric and make a previously comfortable couch less so. If you're concerned that this might be the case, wet a small area with water and rub it gently with your fingers. If you get a bit of soapy residue on your fingers and the fabric, leftover cleaning products could be your problem. Give the couch a steam clean or vacuum it and dab it with a cloth soaked in clean, distilled water.

Get the Couch Reupholstered

If you've given your couch time and have tried the other methods and it's still too firm for your liking, you might want to get it reupholstered or restuffed. If you bought a new couch, you may be able to return to the manufacturer or the retailer to get replacement stuffing in a texture or firmness you prefer. If your couch is older, you can take it to a specialty upholsterer, who can switch out the stuffing and even change the fabric if you're wanting an aesthetic change too.

For Leather Couches

Leather couches may feel uncomfortable and hard because of the condition of the leather. Soften leather and improve its condition by rubbing a small amount of petroleum jelly into the leather with a soft cloth. You can also buy special leather conditioners for leather furniture.

Warning Before you steam clean your couch or apply water or a commercially available product to your couch upholstery, spot-test your method in a small, inconspicuous area to check for discoloration or other types of damage.