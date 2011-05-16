List of Materials for a Bathroom Remodel

Image Credit: Art Wager/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Remodeling a bathroom can be expensive and time-consuming. Proper planning is the best way to ensure it goes as smoothly as possible. One important aspect to consider before undertaking a bathroom renovation is making sure you know exactly what you'll need for the entire process.

Plan through all of the various tasks your bathroom remodel will comprise and think about the tools you'll need for them. Making a list of the tools required for each job will help ensure you don't have to pause your remodeling project before it's complete.

Bathroom Remodeling Safety

It's also important to remember that a majority of DIY projects require top-notch safety gear. Make sure you have the correct items before undertaking any bathroom remodeling task. For a bathroom remodel, you'll typically need:

If you're undertaking a DIY bathroom remodel, you'll need a standard set of hand tools and carpentry tools, including:

A few specialty tools can make quick work of the demolition process.

A reciprocating saw to cut through almost any material: plywood subflooring, wall studs, iron pipe, drywall, even a shower surround.

For precise cuts in tight spaces, you can't beat an oscillating multi-tool, which can be fitted with different blades to cut a wide range of materials.

And one of the handiest demo tools of all is a basic flat pry bar.

The next stage of a bathroom remodel is sorting out the plumbing. Any new drain or vent piping you install will almost surely be PVC, so you'll need supplies for working with plastic pipe, such as:

For water piping, tools and materials can vary widely based on the type of pipe and fittings you'd like to use. While traditional soldered copper is still the standard for plumbing pros, there are plenty of DIY-friendly options, such as PEX tubing and push-in pipe fittings, which require no soldering.

Basic plumbing tools will be useful when completing your plumbing rough-ins and installing fixtures. You may also need additional plumbing materials, such as water line extensions.

Electrical Bathroom Remodeling

Rewiring your bathroom can be a good idea during the remodeling process. Chances are, at least some of the wiring will need updating to meet current codes. You may wish to install extra outlets, plus add new light switches so they better line up with your new bathroom layout. If you're thinking of moving or installing a new vent fan, now's the time for that too. And don't forget to include a lot of lighting, from vanity lights to shower fixtures to accent lighting.

Bathroom Building Materials

You'll also need to purchase the new items you need to re-create your bathroom. Cement board is the recommended wall material to go behind tile, especially in wet areas like shower walls or tub surrounds. For dry walls and the ceiling, you can use standard drywall or moisture-resistant drywall. If you make changes to your floor plan or relocate the toilet or shower, you'll probably need to replace some of the subflooring.

Then there are the materials for the finishing stages.

Tiles

Grout

Backsplash

Caulk

There is a huge range of options in terms of the materials you choose for your bathroom. There's no right or wrong answer to the materials you choose for your bathroom, but make sure you've planned what best suits you and bought enough of them ahead of time.

Fixtures for a Bathroom

Bathroom Accessories and Decor

Once the bones of your bathroom are taken care of, you can consider any extra decorations or accessories. Express your aesthetic style by choosing a shower curtain, soap dish and hand towels. Customize your space further with items like wall art, plants, bathmats or any ornaments of your choice.