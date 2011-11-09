How to Determine if a Sump Pump Check Valve Is Leaking

A sump pump operates by pumping out groundwater and rainwater from basements and sub-basements to help prevent flooding. Many sump pumps are equipped with check valves, which function in different ways depending on the model. On some models, the check valve prevents the backwash of pumped-out water back into the sump pit; on other models, where the discharge pipe connects to the sewer system, the valve prevents sewage from backwashing into the sump pit. Over time, it's possible for the check valve to develop leaks that may be caused by either loose connections to the pipes or a failing internal valve.