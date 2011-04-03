Taking apart a sectional sofa is tedious, and if you don't have enough help or do enough preparation, it can be challenging. The parts are heavy to move around, and additionally, the loose part of the sofa makes it harder to move. Approaching this the right way can make the task easier, though.
Video of the Day
Preparation for Sectional Disassembly
Before you even begin to take the sofa apart, remember to ask yourself where you plan to set the couch. Once you take it apart, it is going to be a mess. Every sofa is different, so it is essential to read the instruction manual before you attempt to do anything. You don't want to break any part of the sofa. Keep a lookout for connections between the pieces.
Things You'll Need
How to Disassemble a Leather Sectional
Step 1: Take Off the Cushions
You want to remove all cushions and pillows from the sofa. Otherwise, it will not be possible for you to find connections between the sections. Consider that each part may have different types of cushions. Remember where each piece goes to make it easier to reinstall them. If the cushions are permanently attached, take the sofa apart with the cushions.
Step 2: Find the Connection Between Sections
After you remove the cushions, the links are easy to access. Most of the time, connectors are at the corner of each section. Don't forget to look for any latch at the sides of each piece. Your sofa may be different, though. If your sofa is held together with screws, look behind the couch for connections.
Step 3: Take Off the Connections
Now that you know where the links are, this particular part is simple. All you have to do is take them off. This is also where your additional helper can make a difference. Sofas that connect with screws may allow you to do the job alone, but if it is a latch system, use all the help you can get. Pick up the piece of the sofa you want to remove. Use a screwdriver to take off the screws or use an Allen wrench and hammer if there are bolts and nuts.
Step 4: Detach All the Parts
With the connections off, you can now take the sofa apart. Every aspect of the couch will come off when you pull upward.
Step 5: Label the Pieces
It isn't easy remembering where each part goes, so mark the sofa pieces to make sure they go back in the right spot. If you aren't sure how to label the sofa pieces, just number the parts. Then put the screws in a box after taking them off.