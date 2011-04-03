How to Disassemble a Leather Sectional

Step 3: Take Off the Connections

Now that you know where the links are, this particular part is simple. All you have to do is take them off. This is also where your additional helper can make a difference. Sofas that connect with screws may allow you to do the job alone, but if it is a latch system, use all the help you can get. Pick up the piece of the sofa you want to remove. Use a screwdriver to take off the screws or use an Allen wrench and hammer if there are bolts and nuts.