How to Paint Chrome Furniture

Step 2: Sand It Down

You'll need to rough up the surface with sandpaper to create a surface on which paint can properly adhere, but before you start sanding, bring the item outside and put on protective goggles and a dust mask to protect yourself from airborne metal particles.

Because chrome is so hard and smooth, you want to use really rough sandpaper to scuff up the chrome enough for the paint to adhere and then move to progressively smoother grits to ensure the surface is smooth enough to paint. For your first pass, use 120-grit sandpaper. Then remove any large scratches and further dull any remaining sheen with 240-grit sandpaper.

Use a clean rag to remove the dust and examine the metal. If there are any shiny spots or if there is any remaining rust, go over it again with the 240-grit sandpaper. When everything looks uniformly dull, smooth out the surface using 320-grit sandpaper, moving the paper in a circular motion from one side to the other. Periodically remove the dust to see if it is smooth enough to leave you with an attractive paint job. If it's not, keep sanding. If it is, remove all the dust using a clean rag dipped in water and then dry the surface with a fresh rag. Let the entire surface dry fully before moving on to the primer.