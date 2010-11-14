How to Glue Tarps

Two kinds of tarps are generally available. The first, and older kind, is made of vinyl. The newer, lighter-weight kind is made of polyethylene. You can tell them apart because polyethylene is lighter, crinkly, and also has a small woven pattern in it. Vinyl is heavier and has a smooth surface.

Since many tarps are huge, be sure to test your methods before involving a huge stretch of tarp. Try it with patches of old tarp first.