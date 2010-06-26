Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

Whether your old mattress is in need of a refresh or your new one is a little too firm, investing in a mattress topper is an easy solution. A mattress topper provides an extra layer of softness and comfort when put on top of a slightly-too-firm mattress. You can find them in a range of materials and thicknesses, so you will certainly be able to find the perfect one for you.

If you're in need of a little help, here's everything you need to know about mattress toppers — from what to look for and the best ones to buy.

What to Look for in a Mattress Topper

When shopping for mattress toppers, you'll notice that many top picks are made of memory foam or latex, but no matter what kind you prefer, thickness is one attribute to consider when choosing the right one for you. There are several factors that can determine which thickness level to buy, including your preferred comfort level, support, and price, along with your weight and the kind of sheets you use.

Comfort

The purpose of a mattress topper is to increase the comfort of your mattress by adding a soft, cushioned layer between your too-firm mattress and yourself. The thickness of your mattress topper largely depends on how much cushioning you want. A 3-inch or 4-inch mattress topper will be more luxurious and comfortable than a 1.5-inch or 2-inch topper, so if you are looking for extra comfort, or have a particularly hard mattress, a topper with a height of 3 inches or more is probably right for you.

Support

A thinner mattress topper of up to 2 inches provides more support than a 3-inch or 4-inch topper simply because it cushions less, letting more of the firmness of the mattress through. A thicker topper provides more cushioning, so it is possible for the sleeper to sink lower into the topper, losing some of the support provided by the firm mattress. If you have back problems or require a very supportive mattress, a 2-inch topper or thinner is likely better for you than a 3-inch or 4-inch. On the flip side, if you are continually waking up with aching joints, the extra softness of a thicker mattress topper will help alleviate this problem.

Weight

The weight of the sleeper is one contributing factor when deciding the thickness needed in a mattress topper. A 2-inch mattress topper or thinner is likely to provide plenty of cushioning for some, but a someone who weighs more may sink in slightly too deeply to fully benefit from the comfort of their mattress topper. For people over 165 pounds, a 3-inch topper or thicker should be the perfect thickness to provide all the support and softness needed, but it all boils down to personal preference.

Sheets

Fitted sheets are made to fit mattresses up to a certain depth, and adding a mattress topper on top of your mattress will add to that depth. If your sheets fit snugly on your mattress now, you may consider buying a thinner mattress topper, to avoid having to buy a new set of sheets. The difference between a 2-inch topper and a 3-inch topper could be the difference between squeezing your sheets around the corners of your mattress, or not.

Price

The price of mattress toppers varies widely, from $20 egg-crate foam toppers to natural latex toppers, which cost upwards of $1,000. The thicker the topper, the more expensive, so affordability is something to consider when deciding between a 2-inch or 3-inch topper. However, the material of the topper matters more when determining its price; latex, especially natural latex, and high-quality memory foam toppers are among the most expensive because of their ability to provide both support and softness.

