How to Troubleshoot a Carrier Programmable Thermostat

If your Carrier thermostat isn't working properly, it can be extremely problematic. This is especially the case during warm or cool months since you rely on heat and air conditioning to stay comfortable. Fortunately, Carrier thermostat problems are often easily fixed by the average homeowner.

Carrier Thermostat Troubleshooting

Before you call Carrier technical support or take apart your thermostat, take a look at the unit. Be sure that it's properly switched to "heat" or "cool," depending on which you're hoping to use. Something as simple as someone knocking into the unit could cause this switch to move.

If the switch on the thermostat is set correctly, verify that the circuit breakers controlling the unit are turned on. If a breaker was tripped or accidentally turned off, the thermostat will power down. Additionally, if you've recently lost power, it's possible that the programmed temperature has reset and your thermostat is therefore not heating or cooling your home as it should.

Does your thermostat rely on a battery? If so, it's possible that the battery simply needs to be replaced. Try switching it out for a new one and see if the problem resolves. If the thermostat is hardwired, verify that the wiring is intact and nothing has been pulled from the unit.

You can also check your furnace and air conditioner to be sure they seem to be in good working order. Both systems should be turned on with all wires properly connected. The circuit breakers that control these units must both be engaged and not tripped as well.

It's possible that your thermostat and HVAC systems are working properly but that their filters are clogged. If this is the case, or if there's buildup in your ductwork, it's possible that you wouldn't feel any heat or air conditioning even if it's being produced. Check and clean your filters and ducts. Similarly, be sure that your vents aren't blocked by large pieces of furniture, which can cause problems with air flow.

What's the Hold Button?

Many programmable thermostats have a "hold" button in addition to any on and off switches. Essentially, this option allows you to override any settings you've programmed if you'll be away or out of the house. This allows you to make changes to the temperature in the short term without altering the overall program that you've set for the thermostat. If your Carrier air conditioner or heater doesn't seem to be working properly, check to verify that the hold button isn't engaged.

Thermostat Location Selection

Believe it or not, the location of your thermostat can make a big difference when it comes to its effectiveness. If it's too high or low on the wall, is in direct sunlight or has a large hole behind it that isn't properly insulated, the thermostat may struggle to keep up with your temperature demands. This could make it seem like it's not properly heating or cooling your home. A thermostat can only read the temperature in the location you have it situated, so be sure it's in a place that accurately reflects the temperature of your home as a whole.