How to Reset a Carrier Air Conditioner Unit

Carrier air conditioners provide climate control for homes, offices, and public spaces with their broad range of appliances. You may find that your Carrier air conditioner unit needs to be reset following a power outage, if it starts to malfunction, or if it isn't responding to input via the control panel or remote control. Resetting the air conditioner restarts the internal computer and often restores the unit to normal working order. Exact instructions may vary depending on which Carrier AC model you have.

1. Power Down Your AC Unit

Locate your circuit breaker box, which is often located in a garage, utility room, basement, or crawl space, and turn off the breaker that supplies power to your air conditioner. Then turn off the thermostat and the power switch to which your outside unit is connected.

2. Find the Reset Button

Locate your unit's "Reset" button, which is usually red and shouldn't be hard to spot. In some cases, it can be found beneath the digital display on your control panel. If you can't find a reset button, check your owner's manual or call an HVAC technician for help.

3. Hold and Release the Reset Button

Press and hold the "Reset" button down for three seconds and then release it. Press and hold the button down for another three seconds ⁠— this time a light should flash on the display.

4. Power Up Your Air Conditioner

Turn all switches back on, including the AC breaker in your electrical panel.

5. Adjust the Thermostat

Turn on your thermostat, make sure it's in the "Cool" position, and set the temperature a few degrees lower than the temperature in your home.

6. Wait for the AC to Reset

Wait a minute or so while your air conditioner starts up. Minor technical problems should be cleared.

7. Check for Cool Air

Put your hand by an air conditioning vent to see whether the reset solved the problem and the unit is blowing cold air.

Warning Following a reset, call an HVAC technician for diagnosis and repair if: The circuit breaker keeps tripping, which could indicate a loose connection or an exposed wire.

The air conditioner still isn't cooling your home or isn't working at all.

The unit makes odd sounds or emits unpleasant odors.

The thermostat isn't showing the correct temperature.

You notice water or ice around your unit.