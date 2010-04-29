How to Machine Clean Golf Shoes

The perfect pair of golf shoes provides you with the support, flexibility, and comfort you need to master your favorite courses. But those shoes get a major workout with dirt, grass, and sweat leaving them in need of regular cleaning. While leather shoes are best cleaned by wiping them down after each use, mesh golf shoes can go in your washing machine as a quick way to freshen them up.

Prepare the Shoes

Before you send your mesh golf shoes through the spin cycle, do a little prep work to protect the delicate parts. Removing the shoelaces prevents them from falling out or getting damaged in the washing machine. If your golf shoes have removable insoles, pull them out before washing them as well.

It's also a good idea to clean the soles before washing the shoes. Brush off or scrub any dirt, mud, and grass that's on the soles to keep that debris out of the washing machine.

Tackle the Stains

Inspect your golf shoes before machine washing them to look for stains. Pretreat these stains with a soft cloth dipped in soapy water. You can also use laundry detergent and a toothbrush to scrub the stains if needed. Rinse the shoes and inspect the stained areas to see if the marks are gone. Repeat scrubbing the stains as necessary to remove them from the shoes.

Machine Wash the Golf Shoes

Placing your golf shoes in a mesh washing bag helps protect them as they go through the wash cycle. Set the washing machine to the delicate cycle to keep the golf shoes from getting banged around too much. Add a small amount of detergent to the wash cycle.

Dry the Golf Shoes

Skip putting the shoes in your clothes dryer, instead allowing them to air dry completely. The heat from the dryer, and even the heat from the sun or a hair dryer, can damage the shoes. Stuff a little newspaper inside the shoes for about 30 minutes to help soak up some moisture. Then, slide shoe trees inside the damp golf shoes so they dry in the correct shape.

Golf Shoe Cleanup After Golfing

In addition to machine-washing your golf shoes, it's a good idea to wipe them clean after each use. Use a soapy water mix to wipe down the shoe surfaces to remove dirt and other debris. Don't forget to wipe down the outsoles, which can get particularly dirty when you hit the links. Let the shoes air dry.

Storing Clean Golf Shoes

Whether you hand-wash or machine-wash your golf shoes, proper storage helps them last longer and keeps them clean. Keep the shoe trees in your shoes when you're not wearing them. These help the shoes retain the proper shape, but they also help to soak up any sweat or other moisture that's in the shoes.

Keep your shoes in a ventilated golf shoe bag between rounds. The ventilation helps keep moisture from getting trapped on your shoes, and the bag keeps the shoes clean and easy to transport to your favorite golf courses. Avoid keeping your golf shoes in your car during the summer, as the heat can damage them.