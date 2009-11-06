4 Ways to Remove Stains on Shoes

Image Credit: Liudmila Chernetska/iStock/GettyImages

Shoes can easily become stained from spills or just daily wear and tear. You can find a variety of cleaning products designed to clean and maintain shoes, but these items can be expensive and aren't always effective in removing a stain. Instead, use a few inexpensive household items that'll take care of the shoe stain without damaging your shoes or your budget.

1. Gentle Dish Detergent

Dish detergent works well for removing stains from canvas shoes (sneakers, sports shoes, etc.). It works well as a de-greasing agent that won't stain your shoes. The steps for this cleaning method are:

Mix 1 cup of water with two squirts of liquid dish detergent. Agitate it until suds form. Use the tip of a cloth or paper towel to absorb some of the cleaning solution. Rub it over the stained area of the shoe, and repeat as necessary until the stain is gone. Use an old toothbrush to scrub stains if the cloth doesn't work. You might need to scrub repeatedly until the stain comes out completely. Let the shoes air dry, and the shoes should be as good as new.

2. Laundry Detergent and Machine Washing

Laundry detergent is also effective in removing shoe stains. Many times the shoes can be thrown in the washing machine, but read the care instructions on the shoes to be sure. Canvas and athletic shoes that can handle the ride through the wash cycle are the best candidates for this stain-removal method. Never machine-wash shoes made of leather, suede, and other delicate materials that require special care.

If your shoes are machine-washable, follow basic steps for machine washing:

Clean mud off shoes by banging them together outside or using a soft brush. Spot clean stains with a little soapy water and an old toothbrush. Take out the shoelaces to prevent them from getting tangled or caught. Remove the insoles if possible and wash them separately. Place the shoes in a mesh bag to protect them. You can also use an old pillowcase. Throw them in the wash on a delicate cycle with cold water. Hot water can damage adhesives that keep the shoes together. Add your normal detergent. Putting a few old towels in with the shoes helps to keep your washing machine balanced and keeps the shoes from banging around as much. Let the shoes air dry in sunlight when possible, which will dry and brighten shoes. Stuff some newspaper or rags inside the shoes to help them hold their shape while they dry.

3. Baking Soda and Water

Making a cleaning paste with baking soda can help clean shoes. Add a little water at a time until the baking soda becomes a paste. You can also make a paste with baking soda and laundry detergent. Apply a thick coating of the paste to the stain, let sit for a few hours until it dries, and brush off the dried paste. Then wipe the shoes clean with a damp cloth.

4. White Vinegar and Water

For leather and suede shoes, the same mild ingredients will work. For salt stains that easily wipe off of canvas shoes but tend to stick to suede and leather, mix a solution of two parts water and one part white vinegar. Dab a cotton ball or cloth in this solution and rub over the salt stain until it's removed. Go over the area with a clean, damp cloth to absorb the vinegar. Let the shoes air dry.