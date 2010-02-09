So you forgot you were wearing your favorite canvas sneakers when you did an oil change, and inevitably, you got a bit of motor oil on them. The good news is that you can remove the stain, but you have to act quickly. Oil stains are far easier to clean when they're fresh. If you don't get to the stain quickly enough, you may have to do a refresh to remove it.
Step Away From the Dryer
The key to removing oil stains is to get them out before they set, and heat will absolutely set the stain. Some people toss their tennis shoes in the washer once in a while to renew and brighten them and then place them in the dryer for a tumble. If you plan to wash your shoes this way, you must remove the stain completely before you do. One trip through the dryer, even on low heat, can be enough to set the stain and make it permanent.
Things You'll Need
WD-40 (optional)
Clean, white cloth
Baby powder, cornstarch, or baking soda
Spoon
Dish detergent, laundry stain remover, or mechanics' soap
How to Remove Motor Oil From a Canvas Shoe
Step 1: Soak Up the Oil
You probably know that you can use cat litter or a similar substance to soak up oil stains in the garage and driveway. The same concept works for motor oil on your shoes or your clothing as well. This trick generally works only on fresh stains, however. If your stain has dried out, you may need to refresh it and make it wet again to remove it.
- Spray the stain with some WD-40 or another lubricant to refresh it if necessary.
- Blot the stain with a clean, white cloth. Continue doing so until the stain stops transferring onto the cloth. Avoid colored rags, as you don't want to transfer their color onto your shoes.
- Sprinkle baby powder (talcum), cornstarch, or baking soda on the stain. Leave the powder to sit on the stain for at least 10 to 15 minutes. You can leave it on longer if you like. As long as the powder keeps changing color from white to gray, it's still soaking up oil.
- Brush off or scrape away the powder with a spoon or plastic edge.
Step 2: Treat the Stain
The bulk of the stain should be gone at this point, but you are likely to still see some oil residue on your shoe. To get rid of it, you'll need to clean the area with some type of grease-cutting soap.
- Place a few drops of dish detergent, laundry stain fighter, or mechanics' soap on the stain.
- Work the soap into the shoe using an old, clean toothbrush.
- Let the stain sit with the detergent on it for at least 15 minutes. Mechanics' soap may need a little longer to work and should sit for about 30 minutes.
- Rinse the shoe with lots of warm water and inspect the area. If it's clean, set the shoe in the sun to dry. If not, treat the area with soap a second time.
Tip
If your shoes were already well loved and a bit dirty when you accidentally greased them, removing the oil stain may create a noticeable clean spot. You may need to clean your entire shoe or both shoes so they look evenly worn.