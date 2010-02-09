How to Remove Motor Oil From a Canvas Shoe

So you forgot you were wearing your favorite canvas sneakers when you did an oil change, and inevitably, you got a bit of motor oil on them. The good news is that you can remove the stain, but you have to act quickly. Oil stains are far easier to clean when they're fresh. If you don't get to the stain quickly enough, you may have to do a refresh to remove it.

The key to removing oil stains is to get them out before they set, and heat will absolutely set the stain. Some people toss their tennis shoes in the washer once in a while to renew and brighten them and then place them in the dryer for a tumble. If you plan to wash your shoes this way, you must remove the stain completely before you do. One trip through the dryer, even on low heat, can be enough to set the stain and make it permanent.