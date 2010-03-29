How to Rustproof a Metal Firepit

Image Credit: hayatikayhan/iStock/GettyImages

Firepits add ambiance and warmth to your patio, but like other items in your backyard, they need to be properly cared for so they can last as long as possible. Unfortunately, high temperatures that lead to paint chipping can cause unsightly rust to form. Do you want to keep your firepit looking brand-new all patio season long? Here are a few hacks that may help prevent rust from forming on your favorite outdoor accessory.

Get a Firepit Cover

The simplest solution to preventing rust from appearing on your firepit is to protect it with a waterproof firepit cover. Investing in a cover is a great way to protect your firepit because the covers are usually made of vinyl, polyester, or other waterproof fabrics.

Spray Cooking Oil or Paint Your Firepit

Another great hack to help prevent rust from forming on your firepit is spraying the inside of it with cooking oil. Cooking oil creates a barrier on the metal, which can help stop rust from popping up. Cooking oil offers a temporary solution, though, so you might seek a more permanent fix.

One alternative is painting your firepit with high-temperature paint, which acts as a form of protection against rust. Since rust occurs in firepits due to exposure to the elements, you need to consider high-temperature paint specifically. You can get away with a bit of touch-up color for small areas prone to vulnerability. However, once significant portions of paint start chipping away, you should just paint your entire firepit.

The best paint jobs cover everything in one coat without the necessity of two or more coats. Research the market to find paint that prevents rust. High-temperature paint lasts for many years without damage from rust. One of the benefits of painting a firepit is that it is significantly less expensive than replacing it.

Remove the Ashes After Every Use

Ashes left in a firepit for too long end up causing corrosion and lead to firepit rust. Removing all the ashes after each use is essential to reduce the probability of rust development. You can dispose of cold ashes by pouring them all into a metal bucket or garbage bin with a reliable lid. Once you pour out the ashes, use a heat-resistant brush to scrub away any remaining debris from the firepit's surface. Continue to watch the firepit for rust in areas where it's exposed more. Rust likely shows up in just a few weeks, so be on the lookout.

Wipe It Clean

Clean the firepit after each use to remove soot. In most cases, you only need to wipe down the firepit, but it may be necessary to use a firepit cleaner. Grill brushes usually do the trick, but sometimes, you may need a more heavy-duty tool if you're dealing with a thick layer of soot. Soap and water also help to clean up stubborn rust stains and soot, but if you use soap and water, always rinse your firepit thoroughly and use a dry cloth to wipe it completely dry. If this doesn't help, you may need to consider using a more powerful chemical firepit cleaner.

It is important to note that a firepit needs to be cleaned regularly regardless of whether or not it's covered. Dirt and dust can still pile up quickly on the fire bowl's surface. Keeping up with your firepit is necessary to maintain its quality.