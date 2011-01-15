How to: Rooftop Installation of a Swamp Cooler

Working on the roof of your home can be very dangerous. You should hire a professional for this installation if you are not comfortable working on roofs and elevated structures. The weight of a swamp cooler must be properly supported on mounting brackets or feet rather than on the duct work. Swamp coolers use a great deal of water to cool a home, as much as several gallons per day. You should look at other cooling technologies if you live in areas with scarce or expensive water. Swamp coolers add a great deal of humidity to your home. They should not be used in areas of high existing humidity. Excess humidity in a home can contribute to damage of furnishings, and can create an environment favorable to mold. Never connect electrical wiring to active circuits. Turn off electricity as needed to prevent injury. Use a professional if you are not familiar with electrical wiring.