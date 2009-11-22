How to Fix an Air Duct Rattle

If you can't identify the source of an air duct rattle, call in a professional HVAC technician. Image Credit: IcemanJ/iStock/GettyImages

Air ducts are one of those components of your home that you might never think about until there's a problem. Your air ducts deliver forced hot or cold air from your HVAC system through the vents of your rooms, and this process should mostly be silent. The sound of rattling indicates that something's amiss, but is it a problem with the ductwork itself or something else? There are a few potential causes for rattling sounds coming from your air ducts, so you may need to try a few things to locate the source of the problem.

Check for Loose Connections

Your home's ductwork is composed of a series of connecting tubes or passages, and the connections between two ducts should be airtight so all your heated or cooled air is directed only where you want it. The seals on these connections weaken over time, creating gaps and leaking air into your basement or the walls of your home instead of into your living room or bedroom. As air passes through the ducts, vibrations make the two pieces of loose ductwork rattle against each other.

Fixing loose duct connections is something you may or may not be able to tackle yourself. It depends on whether you can find and access the affected section of ductwork. With the HVAC system on high, you may be able to see a gap somewhere in the ductwork or feel air leaking through a hole in a seam between two pieces. Another option is to use a smoke pen to generate a steady mist of white smoke. Move the pen along the duct and the smoke flow should change when it runs into leaking air.

It can be relatively easy to seal ductwork leaks yourself, assuming you can safely access the area and the gap is small. Start by cleaning the area with soapy water and a wire brush if necessary to remove any grease or debris from the duct. Wrap the leak with aluminum foil tape that conforms to UL 181 standards. Then, paint a layer of duct mastic over the tape and follow package directions to ensure the adhesive cures properly. Consult a professional HVAC company if you can't seal the leak yourself or if you have an older home and suspect there may be old asbestos tape sealing your ductwork.

Solve Airflow Obstructions

Sometimes, strange sounds in the ducts are a sign that air is being blocked somewhere within the HVAC system. Check that all register covers are fully opened or closed; one that's stuck partway open could create a rattling sound that echoes through the ducts. Check the system's dampers too. They may need adjusting if you hear rattling.

A buildup of dust, mold, and other airborne contaminants generally won't create rattling sounds but may be a contributing factor if you hear a knocking or whistling noise in the ducts. These sounds may occur when your filter is clogged with debris, and air can't pass through. It may be advisable to get your air ducts cleaned professionally if you hear these sounds or see visible dust coming out of your vents.

It's also possible that a foreign body is the cause of the rattling sound. A nail, coin, or other small object that falls into the ductwork could create this kind of sound. If there are children in the home who like to play with the vents, there's a decent chance that a small toy of some kind has been pushed in by a curious kid. If you suspect there is something in the ductwork and it's beyond your reach after you open the vent covers, have an HVAC technician remove it.

Evaluate Other Sources

Air ducts are like microphones for your home's inner workings. If something's going on with the furnace or if animals have gotten in and taken up residence somewhere near the ductwork, any noises might be amplified through the echoey air ducts. There are a few simple steps that may help you silence a noisy furnace, like checking the furnace's filter. If you still can't identify the source of the rattling sound, call in a professional HVAC technician. Any sort of unusual sound emanating from your air ducts may be a sign that your heating and/or cooling system is going to break down soon.