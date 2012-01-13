How to Adjust an A/C Damper

Step 7: Check Room Temperatures Again

Wait a few more days and repeat the damper adjustments. You need to keep doing this until the components of your HVAC system work together to ensure every room in your house is cooled to your comfort level. When you're done balancing the air conditioning dampers, use a permanent marker to draw a line on each furnace duct. Extend each line out from the handles so you know where the position should be. Make an "S" beside each line to indicate it's the summer setting.