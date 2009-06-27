How to Clean a Floating Floor

Image Credit: Hero Images/Hero Images/GettyImages

If you like the appearance of hardwood floors but don't quite have the money to spend on them, floating floors may be a good alternative. What is nice about floating floors is that the installation and maintenance are easy.

Floating floors will stay in good condition as long as they are well cared for. Cleaning floating floorboards is easier than you may think, and very similar to any other upkeep you may do for your other flooring. If you have small kids around and are looking for a chemical free way to clean your floating floors, the good news is that there are household items that do the trick.

Everyday Floating Floor Cleaning

A good rule of thumb when it comes to cleaning your floating floors is to pick up any spills as soon as they happen. Do not let any type of liquid sit on the floor for an extended period of time. You may not think that a bit of water, like condensation, can have an irreversible effect on a floating floor, but it can. Water can cause a stain or mark on the wood that no product will be able to remove.

Not only is wiping up spills important, but also vacuuming on a regular basis is also a great way to keep the floating floor in top shape. This may seem like a silly tip, but something as simple as vacuuming picks up all the dirt residue that can lead to scratches in the floorboards. Once the floor is clear of all dirt and grime, mop the floors with a mixture of hot water and a cleaning product to remove any other residue that didn't get picked up by the vacuum. Be sure to wring out your mop well before wiping the floors because excess water can lead to moisture damage. Let them air dry once they've been wiped down.

Cleaning Floating Floors With Vinegar

Store-bought cleaning products can do the trick. But if you want to save a bit of cash or simply want to clean without harsh chemicals, then look no further than your kitchen cupboards. Vinegar is an excellent chemical to add to water when cleaning floating floorboards. Vinegar is too harsh to apply to the floating floors in its pure form, so dilute the vinegar with water in a spray bottle before beginning.

This vinegar-and-water mixture can be used directly on stains to help remove them. Simply spray the solution over the stain and wipe away as you would with a regular cleaning product. If you're looking to add a quick boost to your floorboards because they are looking dull and faded, use your vinegar-and-water solution to wipe down the entire floors. Vinegar is known for dissolving hard water deposits that dull your floor, and it's a great way to give your floors that extra boost.

Important Tips

Try and sweep your floor daily. Picking up the dirt and other debris often is one of the best ways to keep your floors looking pristine. If you are a pet lover and your pets have nails or claws, make sure to keep them trimmed because if you don't, your pets will more than likely leave a myriad of scratches along your floors due to their manicure.

Keeping the rooms that have floating floorboards climate controlled is also important because humidity and moisture can have very negative effects on floating floors that could potentially be irreversible. Make sure to pick up any water soaked items, such as clothes, and also be on the lookout for any floor plants that may overflow. Keeping an eye on your floating floors will help you to keep them looking good and for a long time.