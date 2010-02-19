How to Make Terrazzo Floors Shine

Terrazzo is a wonderful flooring material thanks to its durability, versatility, and attractive appearance. That said, it is important to know how to properly care for your terrazzo floor so that it maintains its luster and glossy appearance. Using terrazzo floor polish is key, as is daily and weekly maintenance. And, of course, you will want to know what not to do so you don't risk damaging your flooring.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Tips for Regular Maintenance and Care

Fortunately, terrazzo flooring requires relatively minimal maintenance. You can use a large dust mop to remove dust and debris on a daily basis. For weekly maintenance (or whenever necessary), use a wet mop with a neutral cleaner that is specially formulated for terrazzo. Finally, it is a good idea to invest in terrazzo floor polish and a buffer or polisher to really keep your floors looking pristine and shiny.

Advertisement

How to Clean Stains From Terrazzo

To remove stains from terrazzo, you will need to vary your method depending on the stain. For stains caused by alcoholic beverages, you can generally use hot, soapy water to get rid of any pesky residue. Rinse with cold water and let dry. If the stain is particularly stubborn, you can dab it with a cloth soaked in hydrogen peroxide.

Advertisement

Removing oil and grease stains is fairly simple. Mix warm water and liquid detergent and use this mixture to gently clean the stained area. Alternatively, if you are dealing with a blood stain, you can use cold water (and a few drops of ammonia if necessary) to clean it. Finally, for urine stains, you should place a cloth soaked in hydrogen peroxide on the area followed by a cloth soaked in ammonia. Finish by rinsing with cold water and letting the area air-dry.

Advertisement

What Not to Do

Terrazzo is more prone to stains than granite, so it is important to know how to prevent stains from occurring in the first place as well as what types of cleaners and liquids you shouldn't use. First, be sure to wipe up liquid spills as soon as they occur before a stain sets in. A wet mop is great for cleaning dirt from foot traffic before the grime starts to build up.

Advertisement

You should also avoid using any sealers or solvent-based cleaners, as these can dull the surface of terrazzo. The same goes for vinegar, which has acidic properties that can dull and even damage terrazzo floors. Never use abrasive materials, like scrubbing pads or steel wool, to clean terrazzo. These can scratch and etch your flooring.