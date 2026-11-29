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Imagine sipping a cool drink on a sun-drenched courtyard paved in timeless herringbone brick. It's hard to imagine that builder-grade gray slab of concrete in your backyard could become such an idyllic setting for your morning coffee or cocktails in the evening. But you can recreate the look with little more than some concrete paint and a stencil. Just dab on two or more brick colors in a herringbone stencil to transform your concrete patio into a stylish outdoor retreat.

While still stylish today, the herringbone pattern is nothing new — roadways in the Roman Empire were covered in this interlocking design. When created out of bricks, the herringbone layout improves strength. Since this DIY project is a painted version, it's more about the look than creating a stable base.

That said, painting a herringbone pattern offers a more affordable way to refresh an old patio compared to redoing the space with bricks. According to Angi, professional paver patio installation costs an average of $3,800. Choosing a herringbone pattern typically makes the project more expensive because of the extra materials needed for the cuts and the increased labor time. On the other hand, a gallon of porch and patio floor paint is usually around $40, while a stencil like the Cutting Edge Stencils Herringbone Brick Pattern costs $50 on Amazon. Even after adding concrete cleaner and primer to the list, you'll still come out ahead by painting your patio.