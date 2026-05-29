Forget Resurfacing — There's A Stylish, More Affordable Way To Refresh An Old Patio

Do you need to give your worn-down patio a makeover? Resurfacing is a popular option for concrete patios, but it isn't the most affordable choice. On average, having your patio professionally resurfaced will likely cost around $2,000 on average. Handling the job yourself may cost a lot less — a typical 40-pound bag of concrete resurfacer can cover around 16 square feet and runs for about $36 — but its very labor-intensive, and mistakes may require a professional anyway. Luckily, there's a more affordable and more stylish way to refresh your old patio. By using a cute stencil and some paint, you can take your existing concrete from plain to stunning for way less than what you would spend on resurfacing it.

Using a stencil to paint a design onto your patio lets you add more visual interest without spending a ton of extra money and effort. Since you can make a new stencil or paint over any mistakes, you can make bolder choices and a more intricate pattern. Subsequently, you'll end up with a more unique and gorgeous patio for you to enjoy!

Stenciling your patio can also be more affordable since you may already have some of the materials. You can make a stencil out of plastic folders, which you can grab online or at any office supply retailers for only a few dollars. You can use other materials for the stencil if you have them on hand, as long as it's thin enough to cut but sturdy enough to hold up under the paint. You'll likely need to grab some of the best paint for concrete, such as acrylic latex paint or masonry paint, as well as primer and an outdoor sealant to protect it.