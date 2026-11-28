Is your home maintenance checklist getting out of hand? With so many tasks that need doing regularly, just staying on top of everything can seem like a full-time job. This is exactly the pain point that home maintenance plans address: You pay a recurring subscription fee and make appointments, and someone shows up to care of that pesky HVAC air filter swap you've been meaning to DIY for ages. The catch is plans cost up to $100 per month, which can be tough to justify if you're trying to manage a household on a shoestring budget or an older homeowner on a fixed income. But now, Lowe's may have found a fix for exactly that problem.

The new Lowe's home maintenance subscription, HomeCare+, offers two annual visits by a Lowe's associate to perform up to seven common home maintenance chores per visit. The service covers routine but easy-to-forget and sometimes tricky-to-accomplish jobs like cleaning dryer vents, flushing your water heater, lubricating your garage door, and replacing essential home components, like your HVAC unit's air filter, your refrigerator's water filter, light bulbs, and the batteries in your smoke detectors.

The real draw is the cost: just $99 per year. You could pay that for a single month of coverage from many other home maintenance plans or a visit from an independent home repair technician to do one relatively uncomplicated job. On top of that, MyLowe's Rewards customers who sign up automatically get upgraded to Gold status, so they get more points with each purchase and gain access to exclusive deals and delivery discounts. There are plenty of perks to consider, but with anything requiring an investment, the burning questions remain: Is it worth it, and who is it really good for?