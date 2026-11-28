Lowe's Made A Big Maintenance Change Homeowners Will Love
Is your home maintenance checklist getting out of hand? With so many tasks that need doing regularly, just staying on top of everything can seem like a full-time job. This is exactly the pain point that home maintenance plans address: You pay a recurring subscription fee and make appointments, and someone shows up to care of that pesky HVAC air filter swap you've been meaning to DIY for ages. The catch is plans cost up to $100 per month, which can be tough to justify if you're trying to manage a household on a shoestring budget or an older homeowner on a fixed income. But now, Lowe's may have found a fix for exactly that problem.
The new Lowe's home maintenance subscription, HomeCare+, offers two annual visits by a Lowe's associate to perform up to seven common home maintenance chores per visit. The service covers routine but easy-to-forget and sometimes tricky-to-accomplish jobs like cleaning dryer vents, flushing your water heater, lubricating your garage door, and replacing essential home components, like your HVAC unit's air filter, your refrigerator's water filter, light bulbs, and the batteries in your smoke detectors.
The real draw is the cost: just $99 per year. You could pay that for a single month of coverage from many other home maintenance plans or a visit from an independent home repair technician to do one relatively uncomplicated job. On top of that, MyLowe's Rewards customers who sign up automatically get upgraded to Gold status, so they get more points with each purchase and gain access to exclusive deals and delivery discounts. There are plenty of perks to consider, but with anything requiring an investment, the burning questions remain: Is it worth it, and who is it really good for?
Is HomeCare+ worth it? Cost comparison
HomeCare+ is geared toward basic tasks that need to be done on a regular basis. But is the new Lowe's service worth the annual fee? Let's take a few cost examples to get an idea of its value. The average cost of a dryer vent cleaning is about $145, according to Angi. So, at least for dryer vent cleanings, one of several home maintenance jobs you should be doing ever year, HomeCare+ clearly pays for itself. However, the scope of the service may be limited; as one Reddit poster noted, the HomeCare+ techs weren't able to clean their dryer vent completely because the tube ran to the second floor and was too long.
Garage door lubrication is another routine but important home maintenance task you're likely forgetting to do every three to six months. It's not a one-to-one comparison when considering HomeCare+, since other garage door services perform several tasks beyond lubricating the door. But according to Angi, most technicians charge between $75 and $150 per hour for labor, so just getting one out to your house to apply some lubricant could cost as much as a year of HomeCare+ coverage.
If you live long enough, you'll eventually be guilty of not flushing your water heater as often as you should: once a year, or every six months if you have hard water. Per Angi, the average cost to flush a water heater is $110 to $250. Here again, HomeCare+ pays for itself. Considering you can bundle up to seven jobs into one visit, if your neglected home chore list includes even a few covered items, a HomeCare+ plan could end up saving you quite a bit of coin and time.
Is HomeCare+ right for your home?
So, who is HomeCare+ really good for? If you're a dedicated DIYer who has no problem crushing a basic home maintenance schedule, HomeCare+ is probably not for you. But if you have more home amenities and appliances than time to flush, clean, lubricate, and swap filters on them all, it could be a smart choice. Even if there are just a few regular tasks that HomeCare+ covers that you just don't like doing yourself, the $99 annual subscription fee is likely cheaper than trying to hire a handyman. And for older homeowners with mobility issues and hard-to-reach ceiling bulbs and smoke detectors, a little help could be a lifesaver.
But the plan does come with some caveats, and you'll need to read the fine print to find out if it makes sense for your home. Gas dryers and water heaters are not covered, and neither are tankless water heaters or vents, light bulbs, or smoke detectors higher than 12 feet off the ground. If you have mostly gas appliances, a laundry room with an exterior vent on the second floor, or just exceedingly high ceilings, HomeCare+ may not be a big help. Importantly, parts are not included in the subscription fee, though MyLowe's Rewards members with a HomeCare+ subscription do get a 5% discount on needed service items, such as filters, light bulbs, and batteries. HomeCare+ is not available everywhere, but according to the company's March 2026 press release, the program aims to cover more than 75% of homes across the country.