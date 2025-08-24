The Simple Trick That Will Make Cleaning Dryer Vents A Breeze

It's pretty common knowledge that you should clean out your lint filter every time you throw a load of laundry into the dryer, but just as important to the longevity, functionality, and safety of your dryer is making sure that you have a clean vent. That said, the vent is not quite as easily accessible or visible as the lint trap, so it can often go neglected for some time. If you don't keep it clear and clean, however, there are a number of issues that it could cause, with the main ones being extended drying time due to trapped humid air, which also leads to an increase in energy used.

The good news is that you don't have to be a pro at cleaning or construction in order to tackle this project in your own home. When it comes to how to clean your dryer vent, all you really need is a vacuum cleaner — ideally one that is particularly powerful and can handle larger debris, like a shop vac — plus a brush, and a screwdriver or whatever is necessary to open and close the vent.