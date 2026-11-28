This clever way to reuse milk jugs might surprise you with its simplicity. Various TikTok creators just take the milk can and place in it a convenient spot for birds to access, add an aluminum pie pan to the top, and place rocks at the bottom of the pan to keep it in place. From there, they add H20 and it's ready to go. Who doesn't appreciate an easy-to-tackle DIY?

Of course, you can make the craft your own with a few added touches, but naturally, they'll require a little more labor. Use a sanding disc to strip the piece of its original color before adding a coat of paint in a shade of your choosing. Depending on the material you're looking to paint over, consider chalk paint for a distressed look and a complement to the rustic nature of the piece. Color aside, you can also add a sweet touches to the pie pan, like a small bird statue, the way Upscale Thrifts & Collectibles does on TikTok. This could also be a good opportunity to introduce a moving water feature, too. A solar bubbler or fountain sells on Amazon for around $10 and can be added to your water feature easily.

No matter how you decide to fashion your DIY, there are several important factors all bird watchers need to take into consideration. Keep about an inch of water in the pan so that birds can cool off and take a sip without being submerged. Make sure the location of the piece is away from predators and that birds have easy access to their surroundings. Of course, clean it regularly.