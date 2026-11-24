Garden and backyard sheds are popping up in neighborhoods like flowers in the spring. Their growing popularity makes so much sense as they are highly functional and can look super attractive. What's not to love? But if you are considering buying or building a garden shed, there is a very basic question that you need to answer. What material is the best for the shed walls? There are several options available, but the two most common wall materials for sheds are plywood and metal. For many reasons, steel or aluminum, is your overall best bet.

Although plywood is a durable and high-quality material, it will fail due to the abuses of the elements years before metal siding. Its fibrous, hygroscopic nature simply has its limits. Comparably priced, steel or aluminum sidings are nearly impervious to water damage. However, there are some mass-produced aluminum- or steel-sided sheds with thin gauge thickness that can be harmed by hail. Using thicker gauge, especially in steel, will limit the chance of hail damage. High-quality metal siding comes with the finish baked on, giving it a color. The lighter-colored siding does a great job of reflecting solar energy and keeping the shed cooler, as metal has no insulative values.

One of the biggest benefits of steel or aluminum siding is that it is highly recyclable and that most manufacturers make their siding from reused material. Metal siding's extreme durability (of lasting 40 to 60 years), reasonable pricing, fire resistance, and ecological benefits make it the superior product for shed walls.