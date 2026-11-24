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Once temperatures begin to dip, everyone wants to make their way inside — including mice. You might have clean countertops and a crumb-free floor, but food sources aren't the only incentives that reel in rodents. Your HVAC system, crucial for controlling the temperatures and air quality in your home, also presents an opportunity for Mickey Mouse and co. to weasel in and stay warm in the process. Instead of wondering how to get rid of mice this winter, prevent a problem before it starts with the proper sealants and installations to block off the entry points from your HVAC system.

Given that mice are attracted to dark spaces where they can remain incognito, gather food sources, and keep from getting cold, empty areas around A.C. units and heat pump systems are particularly alluring to them. Even if a gap seems too tiny for concern, remember that for mice, flexibility is not an issue, as their skeletal system allows them to sneak into spaces about the width of a pencil and holes the size of a dime. That means you have to be extra vigilant about covering up open areas. (Lest you'd like to deal with mice in your heating ducts.) Wall seal products, steel wool, and mesh screening are all ways to stay ahead of the problem.