5 Natural Solutions To Keep Mice Away From Your Home For Good

No one wants mice in their home. After all, they spread disease and cause damage to walls, electrical systems, and appliances. Although there are plenty of ways to get rid of mice when they get into your home, including various traps and poisons, many of those can be quite as unpleasant. Not to mention, at that point the mice have already had the opportunity to cause harm before you're able to eradicate them. The better option is to prevent mice from entering your home at all. There are actually a number of natural ways to do this, ranging from growing mint to sprinkling pepper, that are both safe and effective.

Essentially, each of these natural methods works on the same premise. They create a barrier of sorts past which mice are unwilling to cross. However, the reason behind why they work and the effective duration of varies somewhat between each of these solutions. However, even when utilizing natural solutions, it is still good idea to take practical measures such as sealing cracks in your home to keep mice out and making your home less appealing to mice by keeping your lawn trimmed and tidy. Additionally, keep in mind, many of these solutions will need to be reapplied or re-administered from time to time in order to maintain their effectiveness.