Keep Mice Out Of Your Kitchen With A Little-Known Cinnamon Hack

You may have heard that cinnamon can steer mice away from your home and people often have this spice in their cabinets, so it seems like a convenient and natural solution if you have them in your kitchen. It is a humane way of dealing with these little mammals, and it's readily available and cost-effective. When using this hack, sprinkle powdered or stick cinnamon in kitchen cupboards near food and any small entry or exit points where mice can enter the area.

However, is it actually effective? Pest control companies believe cinnamon is an effective mice deterrent, as it irritates their sense of smell, causing them to avoid areas where it is distributed. This reaction seems to be due to their sensitive olfactory senses, causing them to avoid strong odors. Despite the scent of cinnamon often deterring mice, it is best to use it with other methods, because this spice may not be entirely effective unless fresh and replaced regularly. Plus, it is almost impossible to cover entire areas with this spice, so the mice will just avoid places where it has been distributed.

It's important to note that the cinnamaldehyde compounds found in cinnamon are often used as an insect repellent, which also repels cats and dogs. If the scent is enough to put off larger mammals like those, it seems reasonable to say that cinnamon could well be one of the spices that mice hate. In that case, it is worth trying this hack, especially since mice are sensitive to environmental odors. Besides, the smell of cinnamon appeals to many people, so you won't lose anything by giving it a try.