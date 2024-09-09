Steer Mice Away From Your Home With The Help Of This Spicy Scent

Once you start sharing your home with mice, it starts to feel like it's not much of a home at all. The more that these rodents get increasingly comfortable within your walls, the more they'll keep you on your toes and you'll anxiously start awaiting their next appearance. Rodent pests like mice and rats will eat food crumbs, chew electronic wires, and gnaw on your curtains and home furnishings — they may even bite and leave you with a pretty nasty mark or two.

Although there are a few different ways to stop rodents from entering your house, one of the simplest solutions you'll often see recommended is to use cinnamon. There are many surprising uses for cinnamon, but pest control companies recommend it as an easy at-home way to deter mice from targeted areas of the home due to its overwhelming scent: if that scent is applied heavily enough to something, preferably with cinnamon oil, rodents will do their best to avoid it.

Adding the cinnamon scent to strategic locations around the home, therefore, can theoretically prevent them from entering. As an added bonus, the spice can make your home smell great, so this is a great hack to consider if you're trying to get rid of these pesky rodents. However, remember that using cinnamon to repel mice is not a permanent solution, and should only be one part of a bigger overall plan.

